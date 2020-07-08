California City runaway has bipolar disorder, mother says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local mother is asking for helping finding her missing runaway son.

Benjamin Sandoval, 16, has bipolar disorder and experiences depression. and needs his medication, his mother told 17 News. He’s from California City but has a history of running away to Bakersfield.

Sandoval has a small patch of white hair on his head that could help identify him, his mother said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the California City Police Department 760-373-8606