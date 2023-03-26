BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk adult male.

Officers consider him “at-risk” because he has autism and the mental capacity of a 10-12-year-old child.

Mark Dungee Jr. was last seen Friday at approximately 9 p.m. at a Fastrip gas station in California City, according to a release by the California City Police.

Mark Dungee Jr. is a 33-year-old black man who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has a black dreaded mohawk, brown eyes and a goatee, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a pair of white Jordan shoes, according to California City Police.

Anyone with information regarding his location should contact the California City Police at (760) 373-8606 or call 911.