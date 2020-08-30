California City police search for runaway 13-year-old girl

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California City police are asking for help to find a runaway 13-year-old girl.

The department is looking for Riley Moussette. She was last seen in the 9600 block of Susan Avenue on Sunday at around 5 a.m.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing a black sweater with “SO CAL” lettering and blue jeans.

Officials did confirm that Moussette has been reported as a runaway before.

If you’ve seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call California City police at 760-373-8606.