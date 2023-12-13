BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CCPD is looking for a boy who was last seen on a bicycle in California City.

Blake Sepulveda, 14, has been missing since Dec. 12, according to California City police. Sepulveda was last seen riding a black bicycle near 21690 Everett Dr. Officials describe Sepulveda as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Sepulveda has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He is believed to have been wearing a black sweater with black sweats. Officials say he also had a black backpack and a brown ‘tortilla’ blanket.

If you have information that can assist in safely locating Sepulveda, please call 911 or contact California City PD at 760-373-8606.