California City police say they’ll be out in force this holiday weekend

by: Jason Kotowski

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — There will be a heightened police presence during Memorial Day weekend, California City police said Friday. 

The department has four new officers filling several vacancies, it said in a release, and California Highway Patrol officers will also be patrolling the area. As of 4 p.m. Friday, 21 arrests had been made in the past 72 hours, according to the department. 

Additionally, teams from Volunteers in Police Service will patrol local neighborhoods for suspicious activity, and Off Road Desert Incident Response Team volunteers will monitor visitors in the desert region.

