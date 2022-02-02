California City police officer recovering from crash

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — A California City police officer is back home and recovering after he was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The crash happened Tuesday just before 6:45 p.m. near Mule Team Parkway and Virginia Boulevard.

The officer was not identified by name, but California City police said he was released Wednesday after being taken to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.

California City police officials said they officer has been with the department since last May and was with another large agency for 13 years before joining their ranks.