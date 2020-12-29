California City boys remain missing, no suspects identified, police chief says

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — Two children remain missing more than a week after disappearing outside their adoptive parents’ home and police on Tuesday said no suspects have been identified and asked the public to come forward with any information regarding the case.

California City Police Chief Jon Walker said “there are things in the works” but he declined to say what they were as he didn’t want to compromise the investigation. He said he does suspect foul play, but didn’t comment on whether he believed the boys were alive.

“We’re accepting any information that you could possibly give us, any tips, we’re following up on everything,” Walker said in asking the public to contact his department.

Orson West, 3, and Orrin West, 4, went missing the evening of Dec. 21. Their adoptive father had been outside with them, but he said he briefly went inside to deposit firewood. When he came back out, the boys were gone, he said.

There followed a search by police and hundreds of volunteers that night and the following morning. Police called in the FBI and other agencies as days passed without the boys turning up.