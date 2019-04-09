California City Police Department to hire more officers, receive 27.5% pay increase

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - Leaders in one Kern County community say they found the funds to hire more police officers and increase pay for its current officers. California City Police Chief Eric Hurtado said a recently-passed parcel tax will allow his department to grow, ultimately paving the way for a safer California City.

"Because we've had a shortage of officers working for the department, we've been spread very thin," he said, noting he tries to keep a minimum of two officers on patrol at a time. But his thin department could soon change because city leaders and the union representing the officers agreed to a 27 and half percent pay increase.

"We think that this will be the start of a good future for the department, and it will be able to see more men and women apply for our department," he stated.

The department will now be able to compete with others. Before the pay raise, officers were taking home a minimum of $21.96 per hour, or about $3,800 per month. Now, that figure is $26 per hour, or just over $4,500 per month.

Hurtado said the increase comes after the voters of California City overwhelming passed Measure C last summer. The annual $182 per parcel property tax will generate an estimated $7 million - $8 million for the city's police and fire. The funds also will allow the city to increase the number of its officers from 12 to 19 by the end of the year.

Leslie swindler, the manager at the Napa Auto Parts store in town, said she voted in favor of Measure C. Her store had to move locations recently because of public safety-related issues.



"We started running into problems, violence, [and] people getting into fist fights." Swindler, a homeowner in California City for the last 13 years, said. "I just feel more comfortable we'll have more officers on the street," she continued.

Chief Hurtado shared a similar sentiment.

"We will see a large improvement to the city, increased patrols in the city, more involvement in the schools, now that we'll have more personel to do those tasks," the chief of eight years said.

Two more officers will be sworn in to the department at Tuesday night's California City council meeting.

