California City police chief Jon Walker resigns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police Chief Jon Walker is resigning from his position, the city’s mayor tells 17 News.

Police chief Jon Walker was sworn in as chief in January 2020. It’s not clear why Walker resigned, but California City Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin says it was voluntary. Walker will stay on as chief until March 31.

The city manager will select Walker’s replacement.

Walker’s resignation comes amid the ongoing search for Orrin and Orson West who disappeared from their adoptive parents’ home in California City in December 2020. It’s been 426 days since they were reported missing.

