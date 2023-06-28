BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California City Police Department presented a gift to the family of Desiree Thompson who went missing for over a decade, before her remains were recently found in her killers backyard, with a gift of handcuffs used to arrest the man who killed her.

California City Police Chief Jesse Hightower presented Thompson’s children and her mother with a set of framed handcuffs used to arrest her killer Jose Lara.

Hightower said the gift represents the beginning of the healing process of knowing justice was served,

“On behalf of the police department please accept this so that way you can begin the healing process and you can always look at it and know that justice was served.”

The case remained unsolved until officials discovered Thompson’s remains in 2022.

Lara was arrested after a man and his father told police Lara had bragged about killing a woman years ago.

He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.