BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a California City man who died in a crash early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 14 just south of California City Boulevard. CHP says two vehicles collided with one of them rolling over landing off the roadway. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marquis Adrien Evans, 46, of California City was identified as a driver who died in the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.