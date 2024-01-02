BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has released the identity of a California City man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Christmas Eve near Tehachapi.

The coroner said Leva Nahum Ross, 61, as the man who was struck by a vehicle within the roadway of westbound Highway 58 to Tehachapi Blvd. on Dec. 24 at approximately 1:13 a.m., after being involved in a separate crash.

A 23-year-old man behind the wheel of a combination truck tractor pulling a Hyundai westbound on Highway 58 to Tehachapi Blvd. suddenly saw the pedestrian standing on the road and struck Ross, knocking him to the ground.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.