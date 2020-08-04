California City Fire Department investigating mobile home fire

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Fire Department is investigating a fire that burned a mobile home Monday night. The fire happened around 11:47 p.m. on Desert Breeze Drive, near Horizon Way in California City. The vehicles at the home were also burned in the fire. All occupants were able to safely exit the home “after they woke up to the smell of smoke,” said CCFD in a social media post.

Firefighters were able to protect nearby structures from catching fire. According to California City Fire officials, “a natural gas meter was compromised the by fire, causing an uncontrolled gas leak.” Five homes nearby then had to be evacuated. Fire crews were able to secure the leak with help from SoCal Gas.





Courtesy: California City Fire Department

The fire is under investigation. Anyone with information can call the California City Fire Department at 760-373-4841.