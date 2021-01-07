California City council approves additional $25,000 reward for 2 missing boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California City council met Thursday to approve an additional $25,000 reward in the search for two boys reported missing more than two weeks ago, doubling the total reward to $50,000.

The boys, 3-year-old Orrin and 4-year-old Orson West were reported missing on Dec. 21.

Businesses have offered rewards totaling $25,000 to anyone who can find the boys. The city council approved a proposal to match the reward with city reserve funds, but the information must lead to an arrest and conviction. Those details have not been finalized.

Last weekend, a search party was held in Bakersfield, near the intersection of Cottonwood Road and Casa Loma Drive. Organizers said they believe the boys were last seen in that area.

Another search party is scheduled for Sunday in the same area and organizers have asked that anyone who wants to help be sure to wear a face mask.