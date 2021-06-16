California City computer system down for weeks in ransomware attack: mayor

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — California City’s computer system has been down since around late May following a ransomware attack and an emergency meeting is scheduled tonight to discuss the issue, the mayor said.

Jeanie O’Laughlin said no demands have been made since the server was attacked sometime between May 26 and June 1. City employees haven’t been able to use email or other computer resources.

Tonight’s meeting will involve discussion with the company fixing the system and the adoption of a declaration of emergency during a conference with legal counsel, O’Laughlin said. Directions will be given for additional remediation.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and can be watched through this link.