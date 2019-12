The City of California City has announced that it is cancelling its Christmas Parade set for Saturday.

The Parks and Recreation Department said on its Facebook page that the cancellation was because of a lack of entries due to weather concerns.

The department will still hold its Holiday Village in Central Park on Friday from 4-8 p.m. , 1-8 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The cost $1 for adults. Children are free with paid adult.

For more information, call 760-373-3530.