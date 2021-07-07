California City boys Orson and Orrin West remain missing nearly 200 days later

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been nearly 200 days since Orson and Orrin West were reported missing in California City.

The West boys were reported missing on Dec. 21, 2020.

The Bakersfield Police Department is in charge of the investigation. BPD Chief Greg Terry joined 17 News at Sunrise on Wednesday to discuss the latest in the case. Chief Terry said it is not a cold case and the department will continue to release updates periodically.

“Make no mistake, this is very important to us,” Chief Terry said. “A lot of resources have been devoted [to this case] and we will work until we have answers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.