California City boys Orson and Orrin West remain missing 9 months later

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been nine months since Orson and Orrin West were reported missing in California City. The search for them continues.

The West boys were reported missing on Dec. 21, 2020 by their adoptive parents, Trezell and Jaqueline West. The Bakersfield Police Department is in charge of the investigation.

“The past 9 months have been just, I mean, it’s been mind-boggling,” Rosanna Wills, biological cousin of the West boys, said.

A community prayer event is taking place for the boys Tuesday night in southeast Bakersfield. The prayer gatherings have been happening for the past nine months.

They take place in different locations – from the BPD headquarters to the last place the two brothers lived in Bakersfield. The biological family shared that they will continue the monthly prayers until they find Orson and Orrin or better known by their biological family as Cincere and Classic.

“We are just showing our presence to let them know that we are keeping the awareness out there, no protest, it’s a prayer, it’s peaceful,” Wills said. “We pray for everyone – the police department that is on the case, keep them in prayer. We just hope someone will come forward.”

The biological family of two brothers missing from California City still has no answers.

“Unfortunately, we are not unfamiliar with missing children in Bakersfield, so it’s something that we will continue to investigate until we come to the truth of these circumstances,” BPD Sergeant Robert Pair said. “We are not dealing with adults. It’s not like the national events where adults tend to leave bigger digital and life footprints.”

There have been countless requests for comment from the adoptive family but they have denied those requests.

“I just can’t wait for when the boys get some justice or just that they are either found alive – and if they aren’t, we just pray for justice and closure,” Wills said.

Anyone with information on the boys or their disappearance is asked to call the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040. The reward for information leading to the boys’ whereabouts is set at $125,000.