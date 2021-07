BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been exactly seven months since two young boys from California City were reported missing. The search for them continues.

The two boys, Orson and Orrin West, were reported missing Dec. 21, 2020 — 212 days ago, and police have yet to find them.

Bakersfield police are in charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the boys or their disappearance is asked to call the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.