California City boys have been missing 13 months

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been 13 months since brothers Orson and Orrin West disappeared in California City.

Reported missing by their adoptive parents on Dec. 21, 2020, the two haven’t been found despite a massive search involving multiple agencies. Orson was 3 and Orrin 4 at the time they went missing.

Bakersfield police are the lead investigating agency. California City police and the FBI have also been involved.

The boys’ adoptive father, Trezell West, said the children were playing outside as he gathered firewood. He said he briefly went inside the house, and when he came back out the boys were gone.

The boys’ biological father, Charles Pettus, has filed a lawsuit against Kern County alleging officials were negligent in taking the boys from their birth parents and placing them in the custody of the West family. A hearing on the suit is scheduled April 4.

Anyone with information regarding their disappearance is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.