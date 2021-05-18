California Avenue to close in both directions Thursday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Avenue is scheduled to close in both directions Thursday night for bridge work, according to Thomas Roads Improvement Program.

The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Easton Drive and Marella Way, according to a TRIP news release. Motorists traveling west will be detoured onto Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street, and those traveling east will be detoured onto Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street.

