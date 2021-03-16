California Avenue to close between Easton Drive and Marella Way this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Avenue is scheduled to be closed in both directions between Easton Drive and Marella Way March 17-18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Project said the closure is needed for construction on the bridge that will connect to the Centennial Corridor freeway. The bridge will be lowered into its final position.

If traveling west, traffic will be detoured using Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue to Mohawk Street and Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue to Oak Street if traveling east.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Project said construction schedules may be changed at any time without notice.