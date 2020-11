BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Avenue will be closed at Easton Drive on Monday night for a bridge to be lowered into place.

The city said the closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. To get around the closure, residents can use Oak Street to Truxtun Avenue and then Mohawk Street if traveling west and Mohawk Street to Truxtun Avenue and then Oak Street if traveling east.