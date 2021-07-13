California Aeronautical University partners with Sonic Tools to help students succeed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Aeronautical University teamed up with Sonic Tools to provide precision hand tools to help students succeed in the classroom and in their careers.

Students in the Aviation Maintenance Technology program will also receive a personalized toolkit upon graduation, valued at $6,000. The university says many employers expect aircraft technicians to supply their own tools on the job. If someone does not have a toolkit, it can delay them in getting a job. CAU says they hope the tools will help the students be well-prepared for their careers as soon as they graduate.

“At CAU, we feel it’s important to equip our students with the knowledge and tools needed for successful

careers,” Matthew Johnston, President of CAU said. “For our aircraft maintenance tech students, that means having the tools to perform the job as soon as they’re ready for gainful employment.”

