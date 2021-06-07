California Aeronautical University, Golden Age Flight Museum to conduct flyover in Bakersfield on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Aeronautical University and Golden Age Flight Museum are teaming up to conduct a flyover throughout Bakersfield on Friday in honor of Flag Day.

The flyover is set to take off at noon from Meadows Field Airport. The last stop in the flyover route is Panorama Park in northeast Bakersfield. The flyover is leading up to the annual Flag Ceremony on Monday at Greenlawn Cemetery.

The university will sponsor the museum’s aircraft in the flyover, which includes a 1944 Convair BT-13 World War II aircraft trainer. The aircraft is considered a piece of history, as it was one of the most popular aircraft flown by American pilots during WWII.