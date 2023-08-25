BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 82-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he struck a ditch, was ejected where his bike landed on top of him Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers were dispatched to a report of a major injury crash on Caliente Creek Road, west of Indian Road just before 11 a.m. Officials said the Caliente man was riding a 2023 Kawasaki eastbound on Caliente Creek Road, at a high rate of speed, when the motorcyclist allowed his motor bike to leave the north side of the roadway where it struck a ditch.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to be ejected onto the dirt, where the motorcycle ultimately landed on top of the 82-year-old, officials said.

Firefighters from the Kern County Fire Department came upon the crash shortly after it had occurred and said the Caliente man sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

CHP said the section of Caliente Creek, where the crash happened, was closed to vehicle traffic due to the roadway being damaged from flooding.

The crash remains under investigation. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the motorcyclist at a later time.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.