CalFresh recipients affected by French Fire can apply for replacement benefits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the Kern County Department of Human Services, Cal Fresh recipients who lost food purchased through their CalFresh benefits due to power outages during the French Fire, can apply for replacement benefits now through September 29.

To apply for replacement benefits, you will need to fill out the Replacement Authorization form https://bit.ly/CalFreshFF and email or fax it back within 10 days of the reported loss.

For more information about Cal Fresh replacement benefits visit their website, or call 661-631-6062.