BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalFresh emergency allotments that were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending after February, according to a Kern County Department of Human Services release.

The allotments, which gave eligible low-income households at least an extra $95 a month, began in March 2020. Those eligible will continue to get regular CalFresh benefits. The amount paid is based on factors including household size, income and deductions.

To apply for Cal-Fresh benefits, go to any Human Services office or call 661-631-6062. To update information, call 1-877-410-8812.