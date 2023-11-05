BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fairground was full of Mexican heritage on Sunday as many gathered to celebrate loved ones no longer with us.

The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Dia de los Muertos celebration at the fairgrounds today. The event featured traditional Aztec dancing, live music, a Dia de los Muertos costume contest and mariachi performances. Celebrations went through the night until 7 p.m.

People also had the opportunity to have their faces painted, make crafts and even sugar skull decorating. Authentic Mexican cuisine and refreshments were provided.