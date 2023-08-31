BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal Water officials are warning its customers of an in-person scam reported in Bakersfield.

Cal Water officials say a customer reported being visited by a man who claimed to be a state-mandated meter inspector and asked to enter the home.

The man claiming to be a state-mandated inspector was not a Cal Water employee, Cal Water said in a bulletin to customers.

Cal Water is urging customers to “remain vigilant” when they are contacted by someone asking to test their water.

The company said its representatives wear uniforms with the company logo, carry photo identification and most vehicles have a Cal Water logo on the door.

Officials say Cal Water will never visit your home and ask for payment using cash or a check, employees will never visit your home to request access to test water without prior arrangement and will never shut off water for non-payment outside normal business hours.

If you are unsure about someone asking to test your water call your local Cal Water office for verification. To find out your local office, click here.