BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Water Service is asking residents in Kernville to conserve water in case flooding causes damage to water systems.

Cal Water alerted customers Friday that the district is monitoring the Kernville bridge. Cal Waters water main is attached to it and it feeds water to the eastern side of the system. They said if the bridge is damaged, its water main will get damaged and service may be interrupted.

Residents are asked to conserve water so water in storage tanks will last a little longer for its customers.