Cal Twin Towers office complex gets new owner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Adler Realty Investments, Inc. announced today that it has sold the Cal Twin Towers office complex located at 4900 California Ave.

The property — which had tenants such as Omni Healthcare, Regus, Progressive Insurance and Principal Life — was sold to local investor Steve Blumer.

Adler acquired the property in 2005 and recently completed a building renovation that involved an upgrade of the building’s energy systems, which included a solar installation with covered carports.

“We are pleased with the success of the investment,” said Michael Adler, president of Adler Realty. “This venture is a typical transaction for our business. We acquired an under-performing property, executed our business plan to improve and stabilize the asset, resulting in higher values.”

17 News has reached out to the new owner to see what he plans to do with the building. Blumer has not yet responded to requests for comment.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.