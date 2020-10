BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal Trans announced it will install Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons (PHB) on Union Avenue at the intersections of 8th and 9th Streets to make roads safer for pedestrians.

PHBs are signals that give drivers extra warnings to yield and stop when pedestrians are crossing the road. The beacons are part of a $100 million funding commitment by Cal Trans to make active transportation improvements.

Since Friday, four people have been killed by pedestrian collisions in Kern County.