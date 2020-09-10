Cal State universities to continue virtual classes through May 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All 23 California State University campuses will continue with virtual classes through the end of May 2021.

CSU Chancellor Timothy White announced Thursday all campuses would continue to hold classes off campus and will also keep reduced numbers in campus housing. “This decision is the only responsible one available to us at this time. And it is the only one that supports our twin North Stars of safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, students and communities, as well as enabling degree progression for the largest number of students,” White said in a statement.

In-person activities will continue to be limited at CSU campuses.

In a note to the CSU Bakersfield campus, President Dr. Lynette Zelezny said making the announcement allows time for the campus to plan ahead and “further refine” distance learning.