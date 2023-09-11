BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University Bakersfield announced Provost Dr. Vernon Harper will be the university’s interim president following President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny’s retirement.

Harper’s assignment begins Dec. 31, 2023, according to CSUB officials. Harper currently serves as the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.

In a news release, Harper shared a statement of dedication to the university.

I am humbled and honored that Interim Chancellor Koester has entrusted me with the stewardship of this extraordinary university, where families from throughout the region find a welcoming home to grow and prosper. I have had an exceptional role model in President Zelezny, and I look forward to continuing the energy and engagement that are the hallmark of her legacy. Together, the CSUB family will remain focused on our mission: the students. Provost Harper

President Zelezny says Harper led efforts to improve CSUB ‘s graduation rates and helped launch the Department of Ethnic Studies and worked with the local community colleges to help streamline the transfer process.

In a news release, President Zelezny said:

Dr. Harper is an exceptional leader and demonstrates his deep commitment to our beloved university and community every day. I am overjoyed that the Roadrunner family will have his keen strategic mind and warm heart to lead us forward. I will be his most devoted supporter as he begins the important work ahead for CSUB and our region. President Zelezny

CSUB officials say Harper joined the university in 2016 as associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of academic programs, and was appointed interim provost in 2019 and accepted the permanent provost role in 2020.

Harper’s role as interim president begins on Dec. 31, 2023 and lasts one year, according to university officials.