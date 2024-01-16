BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Workers at California State University, Bakersfield, including faculty, may walk off the job at the start of the semester as part of a scheduled week-long strike.

According to a letter sent to CSUB students and parents, the California Faculty Association, representing professors, lecturers, coaches, librarians and counselors at the CSU, has called for the work-stoppage strike between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26, coinciding with the beginning of the spring semester.

The Teamsters union, representing skilled trades employees, has also announced a strike along with striking faculty. The Teamsters union previously went on strike in November of 2023.

CSUB’s letter to students claims both CFA and Teamsters have demanded salary increases that would result in cuts to programs and potentially layoffs at CSU campuses.

The university says that it is committed to fairly compensating their employees in a financially sustainable manner, and said the CSU has provided professors, lecturers, coaches, librarians and counselors with a 5% general salary increase. The university, however, has not concluded their bargaining process with Teamsters.

CSUB says the campus will remain open and operational to support students during this time.