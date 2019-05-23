Cal State Bakersfield awards its first doctoral degrees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield and its graduates celebrated a historic moment for the university as it awarded its first doctoral degrees Wednesday.

A hooding ceremony was held Wednesday at the CSUB soccer field for 323 master’s candidates and its first ever doctoral candidates — 12 in all.

One of the doctoral graduates, Laraiine Rosema, says its her fifth degree and she’s proud to be part of the inaugural doctoral class at CSUB.

“I thought I’d have to go to a different university, a UC. I thought I’d have to go to one of the private schools, and to find out we made this opportunity happen here that CSUB made this happen for their students and for us is absolutely amazing,” Rosema said.

