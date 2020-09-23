Cal State Bakersfield among recipients of The Wonderful Company’s COVID-19 relief fund

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is one of the recipients of The Wonderful Company’s $1 million COVID-19 relief fund, the company announced Tuesday.
Among the others receiving money in the Central Valley are the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County and the California Farmworker Foundation, the company said. The fund was established last month to help local programs, services and resources impacted by the virus through state and federal budget cuts or in response to new needs.
“On behalf of CSUB’s Center for Economic Education and Research, I wish to express my gratitude to The Wonderful Company for the grant that will enrich the academic experience for college students from Kern, Tulare, and Fresno county,” said Nyakundi M. Michieka, co-director of the center and associate professor of economics.