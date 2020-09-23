Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Cal State Bakersfield among recipients of The Wonderful Company’s COVID-19 relief fund

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
wonderful company_1520967376646.jpg.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is one of the recipients of The Wonderful Company’s $1 million COVID-19 relief fund, the company announced Tuesday.

Among the others receiving money in the Central Valley are the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County and the California Farmworker Foundation, the company said. The fund was established last month to help local programs, services and resources impacted by the virus through state and federal budget cuts or in response to new needs.

“On behalf of CSUB’s Center for Economic Education and Research, I wish to express my gratitude to The Wonderful Company for the grant that will enrich the academic experience for college students from Kern, Tulare, and Fresno county,” said Nyakundi M. Michieka, co-director of the center and associate professor of economics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News