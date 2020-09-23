Cal State Bakersfield among recipients of The Wonderful Company’s COVID-19 relief fund

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It all happened at around 12:30 Tuesday morning in Central Bakersfield. A car with a man, a mother and her three children exited eastbound Highway 58 at the South H Street off-ramp.

They stopped at a red light. BPD says when it turned green, a dark colored SUV pulled up along the passenger side of their car and someone inside shot at them.

Two of the kids and the man in the car were hit . Police have not confirmed the relationship of the man to the children, but a family member tells us that he was not the father of the kids. The kids are a 9 year old girl and a 3 year old boy.

"The victim vehicle then fled that location responded to Fourth Street where they contacted emergency services including law enforcement," said Sgt. Robert Pair of BPD.

The mother drove to the father's apartment complex on Fourth Street. He lives just a few blocks from the shooting scene. BPD says when they arrived at his complex, the mom her two kids had already left for the hospital.

The man who had been shot in the car stayed at the complex and didn't go to the hospital for his injuries until 3 hours later. "Nobody was taken to the hospital by emergency services," Pair said. "Everyone that went to the hospital by private means."

A family member tells us the mom initially took the kids to kern medical. Medics transported the 9-year-old girl to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera thinking she needed surgery. But she has since been released back to their home. The family member gave no update on the 3-year-old, but BPD says he is in a stable condition. BPD has not made any arrests and do not have a suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call them at 661-327-7111.