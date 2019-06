The Cal State Bakersfield Alumni Association is hosting a family movie day in Northwest Bakersfield.

The alumni association is hosting a screening of “The Secret Life of Pets 2” on Saturday, June 15 at Studio Movie Grill in Northwest Bakersfield.

For $14 kids under 12 can have lunch and a screening of the movie. Admission for adults cost $18.

The event begins at 1 p.m.

Studio Movie Grill is located at 2733 Calloway Drive, just north of Rosedale Highway.

Tickets are available at this link.