Cal/OSHA says employer failed to notify the agency of worker’s heat stroke death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pool company that employed a man who died of heat stroke in June failed to notify the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health of the incident, a Cal/OSHA spokeswoman said Thursday.

Alfredo Zavaleta Jr., 38, was found unresponsive June 5 at his vehicle outside Dependable Pool Service Inc. He was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.

“The victim had just left his place of employment and was in his own vehicle,” said Cal/OSHA spokeswoman Erika Monterroza. “It is very concerning that the employer did not notify Cal/OSHA about this incident.”

Employers are required to notify the agency within eight hours of a serious work-related accident or fatality. Monterroza said Cal/OSHA didn’t find out about Zavaleta’s death until June 18, and it began an investigation the following day which is ongoing.

Dependable Pool Service Inc. faces a citation and possible penalties, Monterozza said.