Cal Furniture Gallery opens in former Weatherby’s location on Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new furniture store has made a home out of the old Weatherby’s in Bakersfield.

Cal Furniture Gallery opened Friday at the former Weatherby’s location on Chester Avenue and 7th Street. Weatherby’s closed in 2019 after nearly 100 years in business.

While the longtime, locally owned store has been replaced, Cal Furniture management says not everyone has left and that they’ve brought back some familiar faces.

The store is practicing social distancing for customers inside the store.