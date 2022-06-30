BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CAL Fire officials said investigators have stopped an unlicensed fireworks company and seized illegal fireworks from a warehouse in Mojave last week.

Fire officials in Sacramento County said the group Exposhows Fireworks Events was in possession of fireworks with counterfeit state fire marshal seals and illegal homemade fireworks that “could have endangered the public.”

Officials also said the group was hired to organize Fourth of July fireworks shows for approximately a dozen California cities and officials said they are helping the cities look for legal fireworks vendors.

CAL Fire says the group violated at least 15 fireworks laws and regulations and are working closely with law enforcement. 17 News has reached out to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for more information.