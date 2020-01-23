Three firefighters killed in plane crash while fighting Australia wildfires were from California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Three firefighters killed in an air tanker crash in Australia were part of from California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today.

A C-130 Hercules aircraft belonging to the state was operating on contract with Australia’s Rural Fire Service when it crashed on Thursday in the Monaro area of New South Wales during a firefighting mission. Australian authorities are investigating the incident.

“Jennifer (Newsom) and I are heartbroken to learn of the air tanker crash in Australia that claimed the lives of three heroic American firefighters,” Newsom said in a statement. “We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the crew, their friends and loved ones, and our own CAL FIRE family who worked, fought fires, and trained with the crew of Tanker 134.

This tragic accident reminds us all of the too-high cost of the scourge of wildfires, as well as the sacrifice of first responders from around the world.”

