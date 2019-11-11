Cal EPA seeks input from Kern County on impact of reducing fossil fuels

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Environmental Protection Agency is seeking input from residents across the state on two studies focused on the state’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.

Cal EPA is holding a workshop on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Norman Levan Center at Bakersfield College, 1801 Panorama Dr. This is one of three being conducted in California. The first was held in Sacramento in September. 

The 2019-20 state budget allots $3 million for the two studies, one of which identifies strategies to significantly reduce emissions from vehicles while the other focuses on strategies to decrease the demand and supply of fossil fuels in a way that is economically sustainable and responsible.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2q1W0WP.

