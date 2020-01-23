Cal City police looking for man wanted for attempted murder

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder last week.

The department said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Lancaster resident Roque Larios, wanted in an attempted murder that took place on Jan. 15 on North Loop Boulevard. He was last known to be driving a black 2005 Lincoln Navigator and is considered armed and dangerous.

Larios has been described as Hispanic, 49 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 208 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 760-373-8606.