UPDATE: Missing at-risk woman has been found

UPDATE (9:19 a.m.): Delreal has been located, according to CCPD.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old woman who went missing on Friday night.

The department said Rosanna Flores Delreal was last seen at around 6 p.m. in the area of Reed Place and Randsburg Mojave Drive, where she left walking from her residence in an unknown direction. She is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CCPD said Delreal made statements to family prior to her disappearance leading officers to believe she is currently at risk. No details have been provided on what Delreal said.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact the department at 760-373-8606.