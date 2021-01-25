Cal City police asks residents to report people trespassing at home of missing boys’ adoptive parents

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Police Department is asking for residents to report anyone seen trespassing at the home of missing Orrin and Orson West’s adoptive parents.

The department is asking people to stay off the property at 10717 Aspen Ave. and report anyone suspicious on the premises. CCPD said it is still searching for the boys, who were reported missing in December, and are continuing to research evidence that has been brought forward and any tips that have been submitted.

To report suspicious activity, call the department’s Communications Center at 760-373-8606.