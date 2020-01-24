Cal City police arrest attempted murder suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder in California City.

California City police said its officers, CHP and Kern County sheriff’s deputies arrested Roque Larios Thursday in Rosamond.

Police said Larios was tracked to a home in Rosamond and was arrested after a search of the home.

Larios was booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility for muliple felonies including two counts of attempted murder, and weapons charges.

He is due in court on Jan. 27 according to a Kern County inmate database.