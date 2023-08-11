BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 58-year-old California City woman.

Police say Cassandra Palmer was last seen at her home in California City on Aug. 10. It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Palmer has brown hair and brown eyes and she wears glasses and dentures, according to the police department.

Police say Palmer is under a doctor’s care and may be vulnerable to weather conditions.

Palmer may have been attempting to get to the Seal Beach area, according to police.

If you have seen Palmer, contact the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.

