BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California City Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Miles Zimmerman, 14.

According to the police department, Zimmerman was last seen Friday on Saintwood Avenue around 3:10 p.m.

Zimmerman is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the police department. His hair is cut in a wave with a fade style and he has braces.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with a blue design, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you have seen him, contact the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.